Actor Parineeti Chopra is jumping with joy as her friend and co-star Arjun Kapoor, who often "annoys" her, recently made a lovely friendship gesture.Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Parineeti posted a video that captured a recent Instagram post wherein she could be seen asking Arjun for his sweatshirt and he made a joke in reply. Arjun Kapoor Hilariousy Photoshops Himself in Parineeti Chopra’s Vacation Pictures To Wish Her a Happy Birthday (View Pics).

However, a few weeks later, he surprised her by sending his sweatshirt.Along with the video, she penned, "That frustrating feeling when he annoys me and then does nice things. OK but I'm seriously touched that you sent me your sweatshirt when you saw that I loved it...Now we will have to remain friends because we share clothes. Oh no. @arjunkapoor." Parineeti Chopra Looks Resplendent Walking for Designer Shantanu & Nikhil While Arjun Kapoor Calls Her Priyanka Chopra in Fun Backstage Video!

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Arjun replied, "It looks better on u !!! Btw free hai yeh kisne bola? Ma'am Pls send the payment I'm sending u the link." For the unversed, Arjun and Parineeti were seen together in the films 'Ishaqzaade', 'Namaste England' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

