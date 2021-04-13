Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who is on a roll, recently opened up about female representation on screen and shared that she wants to do her "bit to portray women better." The versatile actor said that she has always tried to change the narrative of how women should be portrayed on screen right from her debut. Parineeti with her superlative performances in 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl', 'Ishaqzaade', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', among others, had established herself as an effective, unconventional counterpoint to the Bollywood norm that heroines should play a certain type of roles and look a certain way. Saina Star Parineeti Chopra Says She Wants To ‘Shock and Awe’ People With Her Work.

Parineeti said, "I strongly feel that actresses have to change the narrative of how women are portrayed on screen. Right from my debut, I have tried to do this. I have always taken it on myself to do something out of the ordinary, not portray the quintessential heroine that Bollywood has tried to depict for ages."

Parineeti, through her last three releases 'The Girl On The Train' (TGOTT), 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (SAPF) and 'Saina', has shown her intent to play diverse roles that brought to screen confident, unconventional heroines who are in control of their own destiny. Saina Star Parineeti Chopra Shares Tips on How to Be the Best Fan.

She said, "My last three films - TGOTT, SAPF and Saina were also an attempt by me to give varied, bold, confident, ambitious heroines to audiences. My next film choices will resonate this thought process too because I definitely want to do my bit to portray women better." The actor wishes that all the actors in Bollywood should be conscious about how they represent women on screen.

She said, "If all of us are able to change the way women are presented on screen, it will go a long way in changing the perception of girls in our society. Cinema can impact the minds of audiences and so, let us use this medium to affect positive changes in our society." Apart from the recently-released films, the actor has an interesting lineup of films like 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' in which she will be featuring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

