Mexico City, December 9: A passenger on a domestic flight in Mexico on Sunday tried to divert an aircraft to the United States by force, Volaris airlines said in a statement on X. The crew managed to detain him and all those aboard the flight are safe, according to the company which is one of the country's main airlines. The plane was diverted to Guadalajara in central Mexico, where the person was handed over to authorities. Sex on Plane: Couple Caught on Camera Having Sex in SWISS Airline's Bangkok-Zurich Flight, Crew Faces Probe as X-Rated Video Goes Viral.

Other passengers later continued to their destination of Tijuana on the border with the US. Volaris said it has become a plaintiff to ensure that the passenger faces the full weight of the law.

