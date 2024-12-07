A scandal has erupted aboard a Swiss Air flight from Bangkok to Zurich after a couple allegedly joined the "mile-high club" in the first-class galley, unaware they were being secretly filmed by the cockpit crew. According to sources, the incident occurred during a recent long-haul flight. The couple’s intimate moment was reportedly captured on video by members of the flight crew. The footage later surfaced in group chats among airline staff and has since gone viral, sparking outrage and a formal investigation. Swiss Air confirmed that the cockpit crew is under scrutiny for their involvement in recording and disseminating the footage. A spokesperson stated, "We are taking this matter very seriously. Such actions, if proven, violate both the privacy of passengers and the standards of professionalism we uphold." The couple, whose identities remain undisclosed, were unaware of being recorded. Legal experts have pointed out that such actions could lead to severe consequences, including potential legal action for violating privacy laws. Sex on Plane: Couple Caught Having Sex in Toilet During easyJet Flight, Passenger Shares Video.

