Chandigarh, April 6: A woman was tied to a pole and thrashed by the members of a family in Punjab's Patiala district after her son allegedly took away their daughter-in-law by luring her, police on Sunday said. A case has been registered in connection with the matter and two persons have been arrested, they said. Punjab State Women Commission has directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Patiala to submit an action-taken report by April 7 in the matter.

The incident took place at Jansuha village in Patiala on April 4 and the video of the incident went viral on social media. The woman, who is in her late forties, in her complaint alleged that the family, which was living in the same locality, caught her when she was going somewhere. She alleged that she was tied to a pole, thrashed and her clothes were torn. The woman said they were asking her 18-year-old son's whereabouts as they claimed that her son took away their daughter-in-law, who is the mother of two children.

She said she kept pleading that she was not aware about her son's whereabouts and even offered to help them in locating her son. The woman was, however, later rescued by police. A police officer said that a case has been registered at Sadar Police Station in Rajpura and two accused -- identified as Kuldeep and Bittu -- have been arrested, adding that efforts were on to nab other accused.

Meanwhile, Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill took suo motu cognizance of media reports and instructed an officer of superintendent of police (SP) rank to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. Exercising its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Women Commission Act, 2001, the Commission also sought an urgent response from the police authorities.

Based on the findings of the investigation, Gill said stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of harassment or exerting undue pressure on the woman. "The Commission will not tolerate any form of intimidation, harassment or violation of women's rights," said Gill. The women panel is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring justice and preventing such incidents in future, she assured.

