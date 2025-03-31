A female BJP leader from Haridwar was caught with her alleged lover at Rishikul Ground by the man's wife and relatives, leading to a physical altercation. The BJP leader, a widow, was reportedly assaulted, with the lover's wife grabbing her collar and verbally abusing her. A video of the incident went viral, and screenshots of private WhatsApp conversations between the two have also circulated online. Police have not yet issued an official statement. Haridwar Shocker: Woman Strangles Twin Daughters to Death After Their Constant Crying Disturbs Her Sleep, Arrested.

BJP Leader Beaten After Being Caught With Married Man in Haridwar

