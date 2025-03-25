A shocking video from Kalyan West has gone viral, showing Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Mohan Ugle being publicly slapped by female party worker Rani Dilip Kapote. The altercation, which occurred on Sunday, March 23, at Ahilyabai Chowk, reportedly stemmed from a dispute over credit for a road construction project. In the footage, Kapote can be seen shouting at Ugle and repeatedly slapping him in broad daylight. The incident has sparked widespread attention after audio and video clips surfaced on social media. Both Ugle and Kapote are affiliated with the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, fueling further intrigue within the party. Devendra Fadnavis Reveals Inside Story of 2014 Shiv Sena-BJP Alliance Breakup (Watch Video).

Shiv Sena Leader Mohan Ugle Slapped by Female Party Worker in Kalyan

#MaharashtraPolitics | A #Video has surfaced showing #Shivsena (Shinde faction) deputy city chief & former councilor Mohan Ugle being beaten by a female party worker, Rani Kapoteon Sunday over credit for a road construction project@mieknathshinde @ThaneCityPolice @TMCaTweetAway pic.twitter.com/0flUXwm2at — Mumbai Tez News (@mumbaitez) March 24, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rani Dilip Kapote (@kalpanaranisunitadilipkapote)

