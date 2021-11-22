Peter Aykroyd, former 'Saturday Night Live' comedian, writer and brother of actor Dan Aykroyd, has died. He was 66 when he breathed his last. Peter's death was announced during Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy show, hosted by 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' star Simu Liu. Saturday Night Live Returns to Studio with Jim Carey, Alec Baldwin’s Parody of This Week’s Presidential Debate (Watch Video).

A title card during the episode read 'Peter Aykroyd 1955-2021'. The show also paid tribute on its Twitter account by sharing a short film starring the late comic titled 'The Java Junkie'. However, the cause of the star's death has not been revealed, as per People magazine. Pete Davidson Hints on Taking Exit From Saturday Night Live Amid Dating Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor.

Like his older brother Dan, Peter got his start in showbiz as a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto. He joined 'Saturday Night Live' for one season in 1979, serving as both a writer and cast member. During his year-long tenure on the series, he earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a variety or music program.

Peter also worked alongside Dan in various other projects, including the films 'Coneheads and Dragnet'. The two also co-wrote the 1991 comedy-horror film 'Nothing but Trouble', which starred Chevy Chase, John Candy, Demi Moore and the elder Aykroyd.

