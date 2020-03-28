Petitioner Seeks Urgent Hearing into 'right to Life of Homeless Persons Amid Covid-19 Lockdown'

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): A plea has been filed by Advocate and activist, Amit Sahni in the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing into his plea regarding "right to life of homeless persons, labourers and beggars amid Covid-19 lockdown."Sahni filed the petition on Friday before the Supreme Court. Sahni on Tuesday welcomed Delhi Police's move to clear the Shaheen bagh site and said that it has come as a great relief.This came after he had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking clearance of the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh."Protesters were not moving from their place despite the directions of the authorities so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19. No one should be permitted to block public roads which cause inconvenience to the public," he said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)