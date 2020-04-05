Pharmaceutical Industry Badly Hit by Coronavirus Lockdown

Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): The pharmaceutical industry has been badly hit due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed in the country."COVID-19 has badly hit the pharma industry. Raw materials for this industry are imported mostly from countries like China," Munish Thakur, General Secretary, Himachal Drugs Manufacturing Association said."Since China is also hit by the virus, the supply of raw materials is badly affected due to which prices of medicines have gone up. The domestic supply of raw materials is low as 50 percent of trucks are plying on roads due to the lockdown," Thakur added.The country is in lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)