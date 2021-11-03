Finding a quality solution to working from home has been a challenge for many of us during the pandemic.

Now, with more hybrid working conditions coming to the fore, this challenge remains. That is because when you are only working a few days per week at home, it doesn't really make sense to have an entire room as a dedicated workspace.

Thankfully, there is a solution.

Pith & Stem is a company that recognise that remote work is here to stay, but that we are also living in a world where space within the home is at a premium.

That is why their latest product, the DropTop.™ Pro M is such an innovative creation. It is a workstation that can literally disappear when not in use. When it needs to be put away, it simply folds into a mounted wall-space.

When in use, it works brilliantly.

It has a 120cm x 60cm desk surface, with a LG 29” ultra-wide Full HD monitor that can be used with your existing laptop or MacBook. It also features a wireless phone charger and a plug socket with two USB ports to power your laptop, phone and other gadgets.

Unbelievably, it also has storage pockets and a bunch of other, customisable features. There aren't any compromises with this workstation.

It is being launched on November 10 and can be bought for just £1345 at Pith & Stem.