Platform Ticket Fare Hiked to Rs 50 in 12 Stations in Danapur Division

Patna, Mar 17 (PTI) The Danapur division of the East Central Railway (ECR) on Tuesday hiked the fare of platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at 12 stations including Patna to prevent crowding of railway stations in view of novel coronavirus outbreak.

The fare hike will come into effect from March 19 midnight, ECR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar said in a release.

In other stations, the platform ticket fare will remain Rs 10.

The 12 railway stations where the fare has been hiked are Patna, Danapur, Patliputra, Rajendra Nagar, Patna Sahib, Bakhtiarpur, Barh, Mokama, Ara, Jehanabad, Bihar Sharif and Rajgir.

