Pleased to See Perfect Execution from Bowlers, Says Kane Williamson

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 24 (ANI): After brushing aside India by ten wickets, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Monday said that it was very pleasing for him to see the execution of his bowlers to bundle out their opponents in both the innings.The Kiwis bowled out India for just 191 in the second innings. As a result, they just had to chase nine runs for the win.The hosts chased down the total in just 1.4 overs to go 1-0 up in the two-match series. With this result, New Zealand have become the first side to defeat India in the World Test Championship so far."Obviously everyone knows the quality of India. We are certainly aware of the challenge. We were trying to focus on our plans and the performance across the board was a very good one. This morning, we put the ball in the right areas. We got a little bit of shape. It was a very good all-around performance," Williamson told reporters after the conclusion of the first Test at Basin Reserve here."Our plan was to put the ball in the right area. We tried doing things a little differently. The best part about bowling performance was consistently putting the ball in the right areas. There was enough there throughout the match to keep you interested. It was pleasing to see such execution," he said.Earlier this year, New Zealand had faced a 0-3 defeat against Australia. Following this result, there were speculations on whether the side would be able to give India a fight in the series.Williamson also said that it has always been about trying to do the right things and following the basics."Bouncing back is not a term we use within our group. We can get a little bit carried away thinking about the results. The focus always has been to focus on the right things. Guys were committed to there roles in this game. Any time you play India, it is always a challenge," the skipper said."But the challenge is there in front of us. Come Christchurch, we have to be on our game again. India is the number one side for a reason. It was an all-round game for us. It is important to enjoy this, but also to keep our focus on the next match," he further said.New Zealand had gained a 183 run-lead in the first innings after bowling out India for 165. Williamson himself starred with the bat as he played a knock of 89 runs.Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson also played late-order cameos which helped the side to gain a significant lead.While Neil Wagner missed the first Test against India, he is all set to make his comeback for the next match. Williamson said that is pleasing to see a fit bowling group."Kyle was brilliant in this game when you reflect back from the last week when we had few bowlers out with injury. It is pleasing to see everyone raring to go now," Williamson said."It was challenging throughout. India has an outstanding bowling lineup. It was about forming partnerships, Trent played a cameo in the end and it proved very helpful. Lower-order contributions always help," he added.With this win, New Zealand has moved to the fifth spot in the World Test Championship standings.The Kiwis and India will now lock horns in the second Test at Christchurch from February 29. (ANI)

