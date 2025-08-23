Gandhinagar, August 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on August 25 and 26 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for major development projects across the Revenue, Energy and Petrochemicals Departments, which will cover five major power distribution projects, with a total investment of Rs 1,122 crore, benefitting 4.25 lakh consumers. The inauguration will cover five major power distribution projects by Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) and Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) across Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar districts.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two state-of-the-art Revenue Department buildings with a combined cost of Rs 96 crore: The State Level Land Record Data Storage Centre in Gandhinagar, estimated at Rs 62 crore, and the Stamps and Registration Bhawan in Ahmedabad (West), estimated at Rs 34 crore, said release. The UGVCL projects, implemented as part of the Government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and the Normal Development (ND) Schemes, will modernise and strengthen Gujarat's electricity distribution. National Space Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Astronaut, Says ‘Shubhanshu Shukla Filled Every Indian With Pride by Hoisting National Flag on Space Station’.

In Ahmedabad, a Rs 608 crore turnkey project will transition the overhead network underground, enhancing safety, reliability, and aesthetics, reducing consumer complaints and low-voltage issues, and lowering transformer loading, benefiting 2,00,593 consumers. Mehsana will see a Rs 221 crore turnkey project modernising and undergrounding the network, improving service quality, public safety, and resilience during adverse weather, benefitting 1,36,072 consumers. In Gandhinagar, a Rs 178 crore turnkey project will also shift the distribution network underground, minimising transformer loading, preventing conductor snapping, and ensuring reliable electricity even in challenging conditions, benefiting 86,014 consumers.

Together, these projects aim to reduce Feeder Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses to the Pan-India benchmark of 12-15 per cent by 2024-25, eliminate the ACS-ARR gap, and establish a financially sustainable and operationally efficient power distribution system. Alongside this, two high-capacity substations in Ahmedabad will strengthen the urban electricity supply. The Rs 75 crore 66 kV Gota Substation (60 MVA, 3 x 20 MVA transformers) will provide uninterrupted power to 1,634 consumers, while the Rs 39 crore 66 kV Chandkheda-II Substation (60 MVA, 3 x 20 MVA transformers) will provide electricity to 1,149 consumers, support new connections, and improve urban power stability.

Collectively, these initiatives will benefit 4,25,000 consumers while strengthening Gujarat's electricity distribution infrastructure. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two major Revenue Department projects, with a combined investment of Rs 96 crore. The State Level Land Data Storage Centre in Gandhinagar, estimated at Rs 62 crore, will be a six-floor facility featuring compactors, a museum, and a conference hall. PM Modi West Bengal Visit: Crime and Corruption Trinamool Congress’ Identity Now, Only BJP Can Bring Real Change in State, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

It will be a secure state-level hub for preserving crucial land and revenue records, storing copies from the Revenue Department as reliable backups and scientifically safeguarding fragile originals from the Revenue and Survey Departments for future reference. The Stamps and Registration Bhawan in Ahmedabad (West), costing Rs 34 crore, will centralise all revenue services, providing citizens with convenient access to the Stamps and Registration Division from one location.

The multi-storey building will accommodate the offices of the Additional Inspector General of Registration (Ahmedabad Zone), the Assistant Inspector General of Registration (Ahmedabad District), and the Deputy Collector, Stamps-1 and Stamps-2, along with facilities for preserving registration-related records from the district's sub-registrar offices. Scheduled for completion within 17 months, this project will provide a modern, citizen-focused approach to service delivery. With these transformative initiatives, Gujarat takes a major leap forward in power distribution and revenue services, ensuring reliable electricity, modern infrastructure, and efficient, future-ready governance.

