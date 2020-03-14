PM Modi Meets 24-member Delegation from J-K

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met a 24-member delegation from Jammu and Kashmir's Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that in the interactive session, PM Modi called for 'Janbhagidari' in transforming Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised on the importance of an administration that gives voice to the people."PM assured the delegation that the government is committed to the economic development of the region through an extensive focus on infrastructure development and creating new investment opportunities in sectors like tourism," added the PMO in the statement.The delegation thanked PM Modi for his unstinted support and untiring efforts towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir. They also appreciated the efforts of the government, security agencies and the people of Jammu and Kashmir towards maintaining peace and security in the region.Speaking on the youth empowerment, Prime Minister Modi said: "Youth should act as catalytic agents for the development of Jammu and Kashmir."He highlighted the importance of skill development and creating new employment opportunities for the youth to bring in an overall transformation of Jammu and Kashmir.Prime Minister Modi engaged with the delegation on various issues like concerns on demographic changes, delimitation exercise, and grant of state domicile.Referring to his statement in Parliament, the Prime Minister underlined that the government will work with all sections of the population to realise the hopes of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at an early opportunity.Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari noted that August 5, 2019, when the decision to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35-A was taken, was a watershed moment in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

