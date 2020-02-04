PM Modi Slams Kejriwal over Non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Addressing his second rally for the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narender Modi on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not allowing the implementation of the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat universal healthcare scheme in the national capital."What is the fault of Delhi's poor people who are being deprived of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. If a citizen of Delhi goes to other state and falls ill, will the mohalla clinics go there to treat him?" Modi said while addressing a huge gathering at Delhi's Dwarka.Explaining the benefits of the scheme, PM Modi said: "If anyone is enrolled for the Aayushmaan Bharat, he can get treatment in any state where it is implemented."PM Modi also spoke about the development in Delhi. He said, "Our government is working on the Yamuna River Front, which will become the pride for the people of Delhi. This will not only be the new iconic spot for people of Delhi but will also work as a green corridor, the lungs of the city."Modi urged people to turn up for voting on the polling day.This was the second and last rally of PM Modi for Delhi Assembly election, due on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

