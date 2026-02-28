Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Pop superstar Bruno Mars ended a nearly 10-year solo hiatus on February 27 with the release of his fourth studio album, 'The Romantic.'

Dropped via Atlantic Records, the nine-track project blends retro-soul, disco, and Latin-infused balladry, showcasing Mars's signature versatility and production flair.

Also Read | 'Gandhi Talks' OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy's Silent Film Online.

As per Billboard, the album's lead single, "I Just Might," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a triumphant return for the singer-songwriter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVP7Np0kbs7/

Also Read | 'The Kerala Story 2' Opens to Sparse Crowds, Protests Mark Release After Kerala High Court's Nod.

Other highlights include "Risk It All," the second single accompanied by a mariachi-themed music video, as well as tracks like "Cha Cha Cha," "God Was Showing Off," "Why You Wanna Fight?," and "Dance With Me." Fans have described the collection as a musical "time machine" to the mid-1970s, incorporating soft soul, Philly soul, and quiet storm elements.

Mars produced the entire album alongside longtime collaborator D'Mile, ensuring a cohesive sound across all tracks. The release also caters to collectors, with physical editions including a webstore-exclusive velvet sleeve vinyl and a numbered first pressing.

To support 'The Romantic,' Mars is set to embark on a global stadium tour beginning April 10, 2026, in Las Vegas. The 'The Romantic' Tour will feature over 70 shows across North America and Europe, with special guests including Anderson. Paak, Victoria Monet, and RAYE. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)