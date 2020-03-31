Police Constable Dresses a Mentally Challenged Person on the Street in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): An officer of the state police went beyond his call of duty and dressed a mentally challenged person on the street on Monday.Mohan Naik, a Constable of Madannapet Police Station in Hyderabad performed this action.The Inspector of Madannapet, speaking to ANI, said: "The Constable was patrolling when he heard some women screaming due to fear. A man was half-naked there. Constable Mohan Naik noticed it and he immediately borrowed a pant from a local and dressed him. He further reported him to the concerned health care centre." (ANI)

