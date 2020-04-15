Police Searching for Perpetrators of Stone Pelting Incident : SP Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The police is searching for the perpetrators of stone pelting at an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in the district, said Amit Kumar Anand, SP Moradabad.Kumar said that police is investigating the matter and searching for the persons involved on the basis of CCTV footage. "We have arrested some people including women who were involved in pelting stones at the medical team. The police is investigating the matter and search has been initiated on the basis of CCTV footage. All the people will be punished according to their crime," said SP.Earlier in the day, three people including a doctor and a pharmacist have suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg.Taking strong cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act."Doctors, health workers and officers and workers associated with sanitation works, police officers are working day and night at this time of crisis," said Chief Minister Yogi in a statement.Amit Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moradabad, has said that strict action will be taken after identifying those who were involved in the incident."Some members of the medical team have received injuries. There is a violation of Section 144 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act. Action will be taken under the National Security Act," said Pathak. (ANI)

