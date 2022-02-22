Tiger Shroff is all praises for co-star Mouni Roy for their much-awaited Punjabi-English song 'Poori Gal Baat', voiced by Tiger himself. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Heropanti' actor shared a teaser from the music video of his first Punjabi single. Poori Gal Baat: Tiger Shroff Shares Glimpse Of His Next Song, Says ‘Tried Singing My First Punjabi/English Single’ (Watch Video).

Appreciating his co-star Mouni, he wrote, "Had the pleasure of working with the beautiful and talented @imouniroy ! cant wait to share my first punjabi single #poorigalbaat with you all." In another social media post, Tiger shared his experience of singing the upcoming song. Poori Gal Baat Teaser: Tiger Shroff To Romance Mouni Roy in His First Punjabi Single (Watch Video).

He wrote, "Definitely one of the most challenging things I've attempted. Cant say a word of it but tried singing My first punjabi/english single #PooriGalBaat coming soon." Meanwhile, on the film front, Tiger has 'Heropanti 2', 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in his kitty.

