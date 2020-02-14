Pranavi Makes a Winning Debut on Pro Circuit, Wins Third Leg of Hero WPGT

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Young Pranavi Urs made a winning start to her professional career as she notched up a one-shot victory in the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the TNGF Cosmo Golf course here on Friday.

It was a second successive victory for Pranavi, who had emerged victories in the second leg of the tournament, albeit as an amateur, last month in Mumbai. The 16-year-old from Mysore had won another one in 2018 as an amateur.

Pranavi carded two-over 74 in the final round to end with a total of 223, one shot ahead of Amandeep Drall (77).

Pranavi, who had lost this season's first leg with a triple bogey on the closing hole, came to the 18th hole here with a two-shot lead, despite having two bogeys and a birdie in her previous three holes.

Pranavi, who shot two-under 35 for the front nine, dropped three bogeys on 10th, 15th, 16th and a double bogey on the 18th in the back nine. The birdie in between on Par-3 17th saved her.

Amandeep, two ahead of Pranavi at the start, was even for the front nine and level with Pranavi with nine to play.

On the back nine, Amandeep was unable to find any birdies and dropped shots on 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th and 18th. Even a par on any of the last three would have got her into a play-off as she ended one short of Pranavi.

Oviya Reddi, the local teen, had a tough final day with three double bogeys and three other bogeys against three birdies.

Saaniya Sharma showed that good course management would pay as she carded the day's only sub par score. It was also the second best of the week after Pranavi's second round 69.

Saaniya tied for third with Oviya, for whom this was the best finish as a pro.

Vani Kapoor (74) finished fifth, while Siddhi Kapoor (72), amateur Sneha Singh (74), Neha Tripathi (76) and Afshan Fatima (78) -- were all tied for sixth.

Ananya Datar, who slipped in the final round with 78 and finished Tied-10th, is on top of the Hero Order of Merit, while Afshan Fatima, who also shot 78 on the final day is second and Amandeep Drall is third. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)