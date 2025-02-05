Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai for a special family celebration—her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. Accompanied by her daughter, Malti Marie, and her in-laws, Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas, the actress is soaking in the pre-wedding festivities while offering fans glimpses of the preparations through social media. Priyanka Chopra in India: Actress Dons Peach Shalwar Kameez, Daughter Malti Marie Looks Cute in White Frock at Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Festivities (Watch Videos).

Making a stunning appearance at a recent pre-wedding function, Priyanka Chopra looked resplendent in an elegant traditional ensemble. Videos circulating online captured the actress and Malti Marie seated in a car, with Priyanka warmly acknowledging the paparazzi while also ensuring that her daughter was shielded from the flashing cameras. Seated in the back with Malti, the protective mother was seen prioritising her little one’s comfort, while Kevin Jonas Sr occupied the front passenger seat. ‘Mere Bhai Ki Shaadi Hai’: Priyanka Chopra and Family Gear Up for Siddharth Chopra–Neelam Upadhyaya’s Wedding; ‘Heads of State’ Actress Shares Sangeet Practice Pics.

The Chopras

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Priyanka Chopra Shielding Malti Marie From Camera Flashes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Fanatics (@filmyfanatics)

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s roka ceremony took place in April 2024, followed by an engagement in August. As the wedding day approaches, all eyes are on the Chopras and the grand celebrations that are set to unfold. With Priyanka’s presence and her family by her side, Siddharth and Neelam’s wedding is shaping up to be a star-studded and heartwarming affair!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 07:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).