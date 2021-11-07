This year's Diwali was extra special for global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas as the couple celebrated the festival of lights at their new Los Angeles home. Giving a sneak peek into her new LA home, Priyanka shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. The pictures showcased the 'Fashion' star posing with her husband inside her massive LA home. Priyanka could be seen wearing an ivory lehenga set while Nick opted for a red Kurta-Pyjama which he teamed with a black bandhgala. The first snap shows Priyanka sitting on a swing, with Nick standing beside her. The second picture shows Priyanka sitting on their staircase and the third shows her posing at their main door. Karwa Chauth 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Ranaut and Others' Red Outfits That You Can Try This Festive Season (View Pics).

The actor even shared a glimpse of the most special corner of their home, where they have framed their wedding outfits. The fourth video shows the couple dancing in the open area beside the pool. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka thanked everyone for making her day special"Our first diwali in our first home together This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You're my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home," she wrote. Citadel: Varun Dhawan Joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Being Part of Russo Bros' Amazon Prime Series - Reports.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Calling Nick 'best partner', she especially penned an appreciation note for him in the caption. "And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full," Priyanka concluded. The post garnered more than 2 million likes and lakhs of comments from fans and followers. For the unversed, Priyanka also shared a string of images on her Instagram handle, in which she along with her husband Nick could be seen performing Lakshmi pooja. A day before Diwali, Priyanka also attended a celebration hosted by actorn the work front, Priyanka is working on the Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'. Mindy Kaling. Lilly Singh was also a part of this pre-Diwali bash.

