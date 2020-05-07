Priyanka to Pay for Train Fares of UP Migrant Workers Returning to Amethi, Raebareli: Cong Dt Unit

Amethi (UP) May 7 (PTI) Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sought the names of migrant workers returning to Amethi and Raebareli so that her party could pay for their train fare.

Priyanka Gandhi has asked the administration of Amethi and Rae Bareli through a tweet to give her the list of migrant workers returning to the two districts from different parts of the country so that her party could pay for their fare, the spokesperson for the Congress' district unit, Anil Singh, said on Thursday.

Special Shramik train arrived at the Amethi Railway station on Thursday with 1,212 Uttar Pradesh migrant workers on board, out of which 282 belonged to Amethi.

Anil Singh said the party's district unit president, Pradeep Singhal, has also issued helpline numbers for those returning to the districts to provide details of their ticket and addresses so that the party could pay for it.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had on May 4 announced that her party would bear the cost of bringing migrant workers back and pay for their fare after which Singhal had issued helpline numbers, Anil Singh said.

The Congress on Monday had said the state units will bear the cost of rail travel of needy home-bound migrants stranded at various places across the country due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

In a statement, party chief Sonia Gandhi had said this would be the Congress' humble contribution in standing shoulder to shoulder with these workers who are nation-builders and are the backbone of the country's economy.

