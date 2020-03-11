Protest in Hyderabad Demanding Centre, State Govts to Safeguard Weavers' Interest

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): A protest was staged here on Wednesday demanding the central and state governments to safeguard the interest of weavers.Speaking to ANI, Chairman of National Weavers United Joint Action Committee, Dasu Suresh said, "Today in Telangana, the lives of weavers have become miserable. Almost 350 weavers committed suicide in the last six years, since Telangana was formed.""After Telangana was formed as a new state, many people, along with the weavers, anticipated a golden future in their profession. Today, we have called a weaver's dharna, where many suicide victims' families have come and joined the dharna," Suresh said."These families are suffering badly. Many political parties, social activists, student leaders have come here to extend their support. We demand the state and central governments to safeguard the interest of the weavers," he further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)