Provincetown International Film Festival Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Provincetown (MA), Mar 24 (ANI): With growing concerns over global coronavirus pandemic, the Provincetown International Film Festival (PIFF) has cancelled this year's festival.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 22nd edition of the popular Cape Cod event known for its lineup of independent films with a strong component of documentaries on the arts and politics as well as queer content was scheduled to run June 17-21.On Monday, PIFF confirmed that it will not be moving forward with plans for this year's edition.After consulting with board of directors, and in accordance with guidelines set down by federal, state and local authorities, the Provincetown Film Society (PFS) decided the organisation will not produce this year's festival. "While this decision was a very difficult one for the Provincetown Film Society's staff and board of directors, we know it is the right one. The health and safety of our local town and the supportive community of filmmakers, film industry professionals and audiences that travel to Provincetown each year for the film festival is our chief priority," CEO of PFS and executive director of PIFF Rachel Brister said in a statement."We hope to present programming in 2020 that not only moves our mission forward but will also galvanize our community at a time when the need to come together (virtually or otherwise) is vital," the statement added. (ANI).

