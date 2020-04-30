Pune Cops Tighten Curbs in Coronavirus Hotspots

Pune, Apr 30 (PTI) In view of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in certain hotspots here, the Pune police on Thursday issued fresh orders to keep all groceryoutlets, vegetable and fruit shops closed for three days in these areas from May 1.

However, the prohibitory orders exclude milk centres, which will function for two hours (10 am-12 pm) in these areas, and also medical shops, an official said.

These hotspots are located in the central part of the city, the second worst hit by coronavirus in Maharashtra after Mumbai.

The areas/hotspots covered under the prohibitory orders fall under the jurisdiction of Faraskhana, Samarth, Khadak, Swargate, Pune Cantonment, Bundgarden, Sahakarnagar, Dattawadi, Yerawada and Khadaki police stations. These areas also cover some slum pockets.

"Since a large number of infections have been reported from these areas, the shops selling groceries, vegetables and fruits will remain closed in these areas from May 1 to May 3," said Joint Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Shisave.

However, milk centres will remain open from 10 am to 12 noon during this period.

"Doorstep milk delivery is allowed from 6 am to 10 am during this period," he said.

The prohibitory orders will not be applicable to medical shops and emergency services, Shisave.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)