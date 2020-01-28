Punjab Eke out 2-2 Draw Against Tamil Nadu

Jhansi, Jan 28 (PTI) Hockey Punjab erased a two-goal deficit to eke out a 2-2 draw against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu played in a Pool A match of the senior men's national championship, here on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu scored two goals in the first half but Punjab struck back in the second half to level the score 2-2 before the final whistle.

Mareeswaran Sakthivel (13') and Selvaraj Kanagaraj (25') scored for Tamil Nadu, while Ashishpal Sharma (44') and Varinder Singh (51') found the back of the net for Punjab.

Services Sports Control Board registered a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Hockey Chandigarh in their Pool A match.

Both sides were neck and neck for more than half of the match, but once Services Sports Control Board broke the 2-2 deadlock in the 42nd minute, the team raced away to a big victory.

Ashis Topno (9'), Aakib Rahim (13'), Ajinkya Jadhav (42'), Rahul (51') and Jugraj Singh (57') scored for SSCB, while Harsimranjeet Singh (3') and Sanjay (32') netted goals for Chandigarh.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Central Secretariat split points after playing a 2-2 draw in their Pool B match.

Every time Central Secretariat took the lead in the match, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board found a way to score an equaliser.

Mohd Shariq (32', 52') found the back of the net for Central Secretariat, while Diwakar Ram (47') and Roshan Minz (60') scored for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board.

In Pool C, Punjab & Sind Bank and Association of Indian Universities also played a 2-2 draw.

Prabhdeep Singh (4') and Prince (36') scored for Punjab & Sind Bank, while Gaganjeet Singh (48') and Sukhjeet Singh (55') found the back of the net for AIU.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Canara Bank 2-1 in their Group C game. PTI

