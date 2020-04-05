Punjab Village Panchayats Actively Working to Contain Spread of Coronavirus: Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has given major responsibilities to the Rural Development and Panchayats Department in the villages to fight COVID-19.The Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa in a statement today said that the officers and employees of the department were fighting day and night at forefront in the war against corona virus.Minister Tripit Bajwa said that various activities were being carried out by the department which include measures to maintain social distance in the villages, sarpanches have been empowered to provide food and medicine to the poor using their resources, spread awareness literature to the people in the villages, prepare masks by self-help groups in the rural areas and sanitise the villages.He further said that he was informed by Seema Jain, Financial Commissioner Development and DPS Kharbanda Director that the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, Punjab has launched a comprehensive campaign to raise awareness among the people in the villages across the state.This is to ensure that more and more people are protected from exposure to virus-infected individuals and vulnerable individuals who may be infected with the Covid-19.In the villages, the circles were being marked with color at a distance of two meters. People were being urged to maintain social distance through daily announcements from gurdwaras, said Bajwa.The Gram Panchayats have been authorised to spend a maximum of Rs.50,000 per month and can spend Rs.5,000 per day for basic livelihood of the poor. Till date, Rs.3,16,552 has been spent by 1,752 gram-panchayats to provide rations and medicines to the needy, Bajwa added.The Sarpanchs have been authorised to issue curfew passes in emergency situations. (ANI)

