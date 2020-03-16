Quique Setien Expresses Concern over Coronavirus, Urges People to Stay at Home

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Barcelona manager Quique Setien on Monday expressed concerns over the spread of coronavirus and urged people to stay at home.The club posted a video of Setien on Twitter in which he said: "Hello. Here I am, sitting on my sofa at home when I would have loved to be able to go to work or to train like every day. But now we have some recommendations that we must fulfill, that obligate us to be responsible. Think about the risk it carries for many people, for yourself and for everybody else. So, stay at home."Earlier on Saturday, Barcelona's Lionel Messi said he is 'worried' over the current situation caused by the COVID-19 and urged people 'to be responsible and stay at home'."These are difficult days for everyone. We are worried about what is happening and we want to help, putting ourselves in the position of those who suffering the most, either because they are affected directly or their family or friends are, or because they are working on the front line in the fight in hospitals and health centres," Messi posted the message on Instagram in Spanish."I want to send them all my support. Health has to come first. It is an exceptional moment and we have to follow all the recommendations from the health authorities and public authorities. That is the only way that we can fight it effectively. It is time to be responsible and stay at home," the message added.Coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries and infected more than 1,30,000 people.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 as a pandemic. (ANI)

