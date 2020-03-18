Rains and Snow Forecast for J-K, Himachal

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining Himachal Pradesh are likley to receive spells of rain and snowfall between March 17 to March 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.The weatherman further predicted isolated rainfall and thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, over Punjab,Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between March 20-21.The weather system is changing due to the confluence between westerlies and easterlies at lower levels."Due to strengthining of anti-cyclonic over Bay of Bengal and consequently moisture feeding over East and adjoining Central India, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity is very likely over Odisha and Jharkhand during 19-21 March," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.In Delhi, the sky will be partly cloudy with the possibility of thunder and lightning for the next two days. The temperature will oscillate between 14 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

