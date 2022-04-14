Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday turned out to be a fashion affair with guests dressed to the nines for the occasion.Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor grabbed eyeballs as she arrived for the ceremony in an exquisite Manish Malhotra's sequined saree. She accessorised her outfit with a heavy stone studded necklace, sparkling danglers and matching bangles. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: RK’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Flaunts Her Mehendi On Instagram (View Pic).

Riddhima kept her luscious locks open and completed her look with effortless pink palette makeup for the ceremony. Riddhima is a jewellery designer by profession. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities kick-started on Wednesday and the couple is all set to tie the knot on April 14. Apart from Riddhima, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain (late Rishi Kapoor's sister), cousins Nitasha Nanda (daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda), Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Armaan Jain were also spotted outside the 39-year-old actor's residence today.

Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and step-sister Pooja Bhatt also graced the Mehendi ceremony with their presence at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu. 'Brahmastra' director and producer--Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar also arrived in style for the pre-wedding ceremony at Vastu. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mehendi: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines in a Manish Malhotra Outfit for the Pre-Wedding Festivity (View Pics).

Check Out The Pics Below:

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. 'Brahmastra', a combination of mythology and science fiction, will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

