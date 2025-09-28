Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 today, and the day was filled with love and celebrations. From family wishes to fan surprises, the actor's special day became a warm reminder of how deeply he is admired. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Getting 43 Kisses From Daughter Raha on His Birthday, Actor Expresses Desire To Turn Director and Drops ‘Animal Park’ Update During Instagram Live (Watch Videos).

In the morning, Ranbir surprised his fans with a rare video message, thanking them for their endless love and blessings. Later, he stepped out of his home to celebrate with the photographers who had gathered outside. Videos shared by paparazzi showed Ranbir dressed in a red collared T-shirt and denim jeans, greeting everyone with folded hands. He cut a large birthday cake kept outside his residence and even shared pieces with the people around him. The actor also posed for selfies with photographers before heading inside.

Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Media

Earlier in the day, his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, took to her Instagram to share an adorable family picture featuring both Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday my love. So grateful and blessed to have you."

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also dedicated a string of pictures to celebrate his birthday. Along with an unseen childhood photo that featured a very young Ranbir and Riddhima with their parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, she wrote, "To the rockstar of our family. Happy Birthday Rans. Love you." Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Neetu Kapoor ‘Feels Blessed’ to Have Ranbir, Shares His Happy Moment With Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana. Ranbir was most recently seen in the Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood in a cameo role.