Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Kickstarting his acting journey with Saawariya in 2007, over the years, Ranbir Kapoor has proved his range with films like Rockstar, Barfi! and Sanju, making him one of the most celebrated actors of his generation. As he celebrates his 43rd birthday on September 28, 2025, the actor, one of the country’s biggest stars who stays away from social media, went live on his lifestyle brand ARKS’ Instagram page to talk about future plans for the brand and also answer fan questions regarding his upcoming movies. Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Neetu Kapoor ‘Feels Blessed’ to Have Ranbir, Shares His Happy Moment With Alia Bhatt.

Are We About To See Ranbir Kapoor, the Director?

While answering fan questions during the live, someone asked Ranbir Kapoor if he is planning to step into the shoes of a director anytime soon. Responding to this, the Ramayana actor said that he is more than excited to make his directorial debut. He said, "I am dying to direct a movie. Ive actually started a writer's room recently and Im trying to inspire myself with the two ideas I have been starting to work on it. But its definitely on my to do list in the next couple of years." Sounds exciting, RK fans?

Ranbir Kapoor To Direct a Movie Soon?

Ranbir Kapoor talking about directing a movie soon he has already started brainstorming ideas in writer's room so we can expect it in a few years 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/XNSXzlPrTt — ๑ (@vardaanforu) September 28, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor on ‘Animal Park’

Ranbir Kapoor stunned everyone with a never-before-seen avatar as Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 action film Animal. Amid huge excitement surrounding its sequel, Animal Park, Ranbir finally dropped updates about the upcoming movie and said, "Animal Park should start in 2027. Sandeep has been interacting with me on the idea, music and the characters and it's just crazy. I just can't wait to be on set."

‘Animal Park’ To Go on Floors in 2027

Ranbir kapoor talking about Animal park & when it can release 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jOX9Lmd0cb — ๑ (@vardaanforu) September 28, 2025

RK on ‘Love and War’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Talking about his upcoming release, Ranbir shared that his next film is Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that it will be out in theatres in 2026. When asked to share more about the film, RK said, "Love and War is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It stars two of my favourite actors: Vicky Kaushal and my super talented wife Alia Bhatt."

Expressing his gratitude to SLB, Ranbir said, "It (Love and War) is directed by a man who taught me everything about cinema. Whatever I know about acting was seeded in by him." Calling him a "master", Ranbir said that he is super excited about working with him 18 years after their first movie together.

Words of Wisdom From RK

Ranbir Kapoor's sweet message to everyone about life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YHPchXP0v0 — ๑ (@vardaanforu) September 28, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sweet Message About Life to His Fans

A highlight moment during the live was when Ranbir candidly reflected on his journey and that he'll turn 50 in a few years. When a fan said, "43 never looked this handsome", RK said, "Just imagine, I am just 7 years till I hit 50. Yesterday, when I was going through a video, I was looking at my grey hair, and I'm 43 today, and in seven years, I'm gonna be 50. Life just goes by too fast. So guys, just live every day to your fullest, give it your best, be kind, be loving, have fun in life, work hard and be a good person."

Raha’s Birthday Surprise for Ranbir Kapoor

During the live, Ranbir said that his 2-year-old daughter promised him a sweet surprise on his 43rd birthday. He said, "On this birthday, Raha promised me that she'll give me 43 kisses and she just did that. She also made a beautiful little card for me and I am so happy and grateful for that." ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: NHRC Urges FIR Against Ranbir Kapoor and Netflix Over E-Cigarette Scene in Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in the city to celebrate his birthday with the media. Several videos of the Ramayana actor cutting a cake with the paps have gone viral on social media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Instagram account of ARKS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2025 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).