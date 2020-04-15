Ranveer Singh Replaces 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic in His New Post!

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Ranveer Singh's latest social media post chuckled the internet away on Wednesday, as the actor shared an edited image of himself as Joe Exotic, the star from the popular Netflix series 'Tiger King.'The 34-year-old shared the hilarious picture on Instagram.In the shared picture, the actor's face has been photoshopped onto the original picture of Joe Exotic who is posing with a tiger.The 'Gully Boy' actor, like many other Bollywood stars, is complying with lockdown instructions imposed by the government in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.India's tally of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose to 11,933 including 392 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)