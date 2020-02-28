Rape Case Filed Against Former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): A municipal corporator of Meera Bhayandar on Friday filed a rape case against former BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.Meera Road Police has registered a case under sections 376(2), 376(2)(N), 496, 417, 323, 504 and 506 of IPC against Narendra Mehta along with Sanjay Tharthare based on the statement of the victim. Both accused are absconding since the case was registered.A video related to Narendra Mehta and the victim corporator was going viral in which Narendra Mehta was seen sitting in an objectionable position.The woman told the police yesterday that the accused Mehta established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.In the 2019 assembly election, Narendra Mehta had lost to Independent candidate Geeta Jain. (ANI)

