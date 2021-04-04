American rapper DMX is reportedly hospitalised after allegedly suffering a drug overdose. Fox News cited a report by TMZ, stating that the 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, suffered an overdose at around 11 p.m. Friday (local time), additionally setting off a respiratory failure. Demi Lovato Opens About Physical Implications of Drug Overdose in 2018.

TMZ reported that DMX was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York, and is in the critical care unit with "some brain activity." One source guaranteed he's in a "vegetative state." Stars Missy Elliot and Viola Davis responded to the news on online media soon after reports surfaced. Bebe Rexha Takes a Break From Social Media, Internet Declares Her Dead Due to Drug Overdose.

"Prayers for DMX and his family," Elliot wrote. Davis also tweeted that she was "praying for DMX. Per Fox News, the 'Party Up (Up in Here)' rapper is known to have recently struggled with substance abuse. The report states he last finished recovery in 2019 after serving a one-year prison sentence for tax evasion. At the time, the rapper claimed the rehab stint was not a result of relapse and instead was a preventative measure.

Check Out Missy Elliot's Tweet Below:

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Check Viola Davis' Tweet Below:

Praying for DMX 💔💛🙏🏿 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 3, 2021

Last April, the rap legend hosted a Bible report coming to more than 14,000 watchers in the midst of the Covid pandemic. "A time for embracing, and a time to avoid embracing. A time for embraces and time for avoiding embraces. What! Come on." DMX said about quarantine and social distancing.

