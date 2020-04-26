Rapper Scarface on Dialysis After Suffering Kidney Failure Due to Coronavirus

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 26 (PTI) American rapper Scarface has revealed that he has suffered kidney failure due to novel coronavirus and is on dialysis.

The musician, who opened up about his diagnosis on March 26, gave an update on his health in a virtual conversation with rapper and fellow Geto Boys member Willie D that was shared on YouTube. `

"I'm glad to be alive. I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia -- both lungs -- and kidney failure in my house. I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital Monday (April 20),” Scarface said.

"That's my new lifeline,” the rapper added pointing at his dialysis port.

"I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That's taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body," he added.

Scarface, whose real name is Brad Terrence Jordan, said he did not have any kidney issues before testing positive for COVID-19.

Talking about the symptoms, he said, "I couldn't keep food down, I couldn't get comfortable, I couldn't sleep, I couldn't stay woke, I could not breathe. It was the worst time of my life."

“Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life," Scarface said. "I was inches away from death,” he added. PTI

