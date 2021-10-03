Actor Raveena Tandon has penned down a loved-up birthday post for her husband Anil Thadani. Taking to Instagram, Raveena wrote, "You are simply the best! You make my world, you are my world...Happy birthday to the best son, son-in-law, husband and father to all of mine." Sathyaraj Birthday Special: Did You Know The Baahubali Actor Played Rajinikanth’s Father In A Movie Despite Being Four Years Younger Than Thalaiva?.

Alongside the note, she posted a string of images of her husband. Raveena and Anil got married on February 22, 2004. The two are doting parents to daughter Rasha, and son, Ranbir. For the unversed, Raveena had also adopted two daughters, Pooja, and Chaya before getting married to Anil.

Raveena Tandon's Adorable Birthday Post For Hubby Anil Thadani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena is gearing up for the release of her digital debut 'Aranyak' and 'K.G.F Chapter 2'.

