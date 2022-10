Jennifer Coolidge would join the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to impress her gay friends. Jennifer Coolidge Attends the Second Season Premiere of 'The White Lotus' in Los Angeles.

The 61-year-old actress is known for her roles in Legally Blonde and American Pie but would join the likes of Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton on the Bravo reality series, which follows the lives of affluent women based in the Californian city, because she finds it riveting, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She told E! News, "Beverly Hills is riveting. It is riveting for many reasons. All the gays that I have are obsessed with it, so I would go on that one. Lisa Rinna is such a good villain. So I like that (franchise)." Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, and Jennifer Coolidge Star in the First Trailer.

Each of the women on the series uses a catchphrase to describe their character and Jennifer previously revealed she had decided on what her own would be if she were offered a place on the show. She said: "It would be 'If any of you girls say anything c**** to me, I'm gonna beat the s**t out of you!'"

Meanwhile, Coolidge is reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, which follows a group of vacationers at a holiday resort in Hawaii and teased that the second season will see her character having a lot of trouble with a man.

She said, "Lots of trouble with a guy, with the dude. I met this amazing dude in 'White Lotus' one. He had this terrible cough, and I was like, 'When is this going to go away so we can really have some fun?' Then he gets rid of the cough, and then we get to Sicily, and he's kind of cold and snotty. He's really bumming me out."

