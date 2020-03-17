Recovery Certificate of over Rs 121 Cr Issued to Ghaziabad Development Authority

Ghaziabad, Mar 17 (PTI) The district administration has issued a recovery certificate of over Rs 121 crore to the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) for not paying compensation to farmers after acquiring their land for development schemes.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the authority had acquired 20.42 hectares of agricultural land in Morta, Karhera, Sadiq Nagar, Sihani, Sikrod and Morti villages.

Upon getting the advice of the assistant district government council (revenue), the recovery certificate of Rs 121.18 crore was issued, the DM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)