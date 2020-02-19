Replacement of Section of Govt Staff Engaged in NRC Allowed

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) The NRC state coordinator has allowed the release of thousands of Assam government employees engaged in the update of the National Register of Citizens even as doubts over its accuracy are yet to be addressed.

In a letter written to the deputy commissioners of all the districts on Tuesday, NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma said he had received several communications in connection with the release of government officials engaged in NRC work on various grounds like superannuation and promotional transfer.

"In this regard, as per the decision taken in the NRC Coordination Committee meeting held on 30/01/2020, you may release LRCRs/ALRCRs on posting of their relievers and the new officer will take over the charge of the LRCR/ALRCR," said the letter signed by Sarma.

If the relieving officers do not have experience in NRC work, then he or she may be "suitably trained" by the additional deputy commissioner in-charge of NRC or the district project supervisor, he said.

There are 2,500 NRC Seva Kendras (NSK) and each has one Local Registrar of Citizens Registration (LRCR), who has to be a gazetted officer.

The number of ALRCRs is not immediately known.

The Assam government had dedicated a total of 55,000 of its employees for the update exercise of the National Register of Citizens.

Earlier, former NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela was released on November 11 following his transfer to home state Madhya Pradesh following a Supreme Court directive.

The NRC, which was published last year under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court with over 19 lakh exclusions and more than 3.11 crore inclusions, is being criticised by several people for the "minimal number" of people left out.

There are allegations that genuine Indians, mostly Hindus, were left out and many illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, mostly Muslims, were included.

The apex court is still hearing several petitions on this issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)