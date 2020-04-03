Residents of Gaya Shower Flower Petals on Sanitation Workers

Gaya (Bihar) [India], April 3 (ANI): Residents of Gurudwara Road in Gaya applauded sanitation workers on Thursday by showering flower petals on them for performing the job to keep the city clean.This comes amid the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. Locals here showered flower petals as the sanitation workers passed through the lane in the area. Similalrly, residents of Nabha in Patiala applauded sanitation workers by clapping for them and showering flower petals on Tuesday. Some people even offered garlands of currency notes to one of the workers. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)

