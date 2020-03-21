Retired Cop, Another Arrested for `assaulting' Protester Woman Retired Cop, Another Arrested for `assaulting' Protester Woman

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and another person were arrested on Friday night for allegedly abusing and manhandling a woman protester at the `Mumbai Baagh' anti-CAA protest in Nagpada area here.

Muslim women have been staging a sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Nagpada, on the lines of the protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

Retired ACP Samsher Khan Pathan, his associate Fayaz Ahmed and others visited the Mumbai Bagh protest site and allegedly absued and shoved a woman protester, said a police official.

On her complaint, a case under IPC section 354 (outraging woman's modesty) and other relevant offences was registered against Pathan and Ahmed and they were arrested, the official said.

What exactly led to the incident was yet to be ascertained, he said.

