Multiple Grammy award winner Rihanna has arrived in India. The singer was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in an all-black outfit. She exited the International Airport along with the accompanying security. She complemented her dress with the black sunglasses and also waved at her fans to greet them. Rihanna Home Shooting: Florida Woman Ivanna Ortiz Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder.

Rihanna last visited Mumbai in 2024 and had attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. According to Rihanna's website, the singer is the first female solo artist to sell out 10 concerts at London's O2 Arena. Her world tours, including the Diamonds World Tour that wrapped in 2013, have taken the icon to more than 100 countries each time, selling out arenas and stadiums.

Rihanna Returns to India After 2 Years - Watch Video

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In 2014, Rihanna was honoured with the first-ever Icon Award at the American Music Awards. Rihanna's mother, Monica Braithwaite, presented her with the award in a heartwarming on-screen moment. According to the website, apart from singing, Rihanna is also putting her influence to good use via philanthropic efforts. Chief among these is her own Clara Lionel Foundation. Ileana D’Cruz Defends Rihanna Against Post-Pregnancy Trolls, Says ‘Bloody Infuriating Unrealistic Expectations’ (View Post).

Established in 2012 and named after Rihanna's beloved grandparents, Clara & Lionel Braithwaite, the foundation works to improve the quality of life for communities globally in the areas of health, education, arts & culture.