Actor KJ Apa and and his model girlfriend Clara Berry have become parents to their first child together, a baby boy. The couple welcomed the new born on September 23. Clara, 27, announced the news on her Instagram page on Sunday night.

"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love," she wrote.

Riverdale Star KJ Apa and Girlfriend Clara Berry's Cute Little Baby!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Berry (@clara.berry)

KJ, 24, and Clara were first romantically linked in August last year. They made their relationship official in December and shared the news of pregnancy on social media in May this year.

