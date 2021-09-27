Rahul Dev turns 53 on September 27. The model-turned-actor has been part of showbiz for quite a long time and is known for doing villainous roles. From making his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Champion, then shifting his focus down South to even appearing on Television, he has done it all! He was also part of Bigg Boss 10. Having said that, the actor is also a fitness freak and is always in shape. FYI, it’s not easy to maintain work, life plus health balance, but Rahul definitely knows the art of balancing. There is this spark to his personality that’s unmatchable. Rahul Dev Birthday Special: Here Are 5 Fitness Tips by The Indian Actor Who Manages to Stay Ripped Even in His 50s (Watch Videos).

Talking about his online fam, the actor has around 336K followers on Instagram and 96.2K on the micro-blogging site Twitter. With this many admirers on social media, he always tries to stay in loop with them by sharing his whereabouts. And as Rahul celebrates his birthday today, we take look at some of his hottest and appealing clicks from his ‘gram that’ll make you go wow. Raat Baaki Hai: Rahul Dev Plays an Investigating Officer in Anup Soni, Paoli Dam’s ZEE5 Show.

Just Look At That Beard and Bicep!

Hey Muscular, Popular!

Simply Dapper!

Floral Fashion Done Right!

Hottie at 53!

Enticing Enough?

Can’t Take Our Eyes Off!

Monochrome and Closeup!

That’s it, guys! There are some of the recent cool and happening pics of Rahul Dev. The actor is every women’s dream come true. Right from his style to when the way he carries himself, he’s surely a man who’s ageing like a fine wine. Happy Birthday, Rahul Dev. Stay tuned!

