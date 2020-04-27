RJ-LOCKDOWN-FLAG MRCH  Police Take out Flag March in Jaipur's Walled City

Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police on Monday took out a flag march in the Jaipur's walled city as a confidence-building measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ramganj in the walled city is the worst-hit area from where the maximum coronavirus cases have surfaced in Jaipur.

So far, the state capital has reported 827 cases, including 25 fatalities.

“It was aimed at confidence-building among people and to ensure that the coronavirus lockdown and curfew is followed properly,” Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said.

He said nearly 800 policemen participated in the flag march, which covered Tripolia Bazaar, Badi Chaupad, Ramganj, Char Darwaja, Subhas Chowk and the Jorawar Singh gate.

