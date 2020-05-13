RJ-MINISTER-PARALYSIS  Rajasthan Social Justice Minister Hospitalised: Sources

Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal suffered a paralysis attack on Wednesday night, official sources said.

He has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital here, they added.

"The chief minister spoke to the family and the doctors, and gave necessary directions for the treatment of the minister," a source said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)