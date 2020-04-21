Road Ministry Launches Dashboard with List of Dhabas, Truck Repair Shops to Help Drivers During Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday launched a dashboard providing list and details of dhabas and truck repair shops to help the drivers supplying essential commodities during the lockdown."The MoRTH has created a dashboard link on its website for providing list and details of dhabas and truck repair shops available across the country by various organisations like NHAI, States, Oil Marketing companies. The list can be accessed at https://morth.nic.in/dhabas-truck-repair-shops-opened-during-covid-19," read an official statement.The statement said this is intended to facilitate the truck/cargo drivers and cleaners in their movement while traveling between different places of the country for delivering required goods in the present challenging times of lockdown announced to curb COVID-19 crisis.A regular contact is being maintained with various stakeholders particularly States/UTs, Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs), etc in providing information that is then updated on the dashboard link on the MoRTH website.Further appealing them to follow social distancing, the statement said, "It may be stated that these dhabas and repair shops, drivers, cleaners or any other person in the chain of movement of goods, shall follow all the necessary precautions and healthcare protocols of social distancing, use of masks, hygiene, etc." (ANI)

